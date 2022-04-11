LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 852 stocks valued at a total of $4.04Bil. The top holdings were VTI(6.13%), BSV(5.39%), and SPIP(4.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:MGK by 51,490 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $196.51.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $169.59 per share and a market cap of $9.65Bil. The stock has returned -33.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a price-book ratio of 7.56.

During the quarter, LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP bought 92,803 shares of ARCA:MGV for a total holding of 1,870,388. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.52.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $100.3 per share and a market cap of $5.69Bil. The stock has returned -1.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a price-book ratio of 2.43.

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 121,367 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 11/04/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $59.89 per share and a market cap of $42.20Bil. The stock has returned -23.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 29,696 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 11/04/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $154.77 per share and a market cap of $48.17Bil. The stock has returned -8.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Gold Shares ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 154,793 shares in BATS:PDEC, giving the stock a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.64 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December traded for a price of $29.4178 per share and a market cap of $203.72Mil. The stock has returned -5.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

