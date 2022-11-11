Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 11, 2022!

MSCI to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global TIMT Conference

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that Jigar Thakkar, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 3:10 PM Eastern as part of the RBC Capital Markets Global TIMT Conference.

The live webcast will be available on the events and presentations section of MSCI’s Investor Relations homepage, https%3A%2F%2Fir.msci.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading, research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005367/en/

