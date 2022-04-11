AMG National Trust Bank recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 435 stocks valued at a total of $2.66Bil. The top holdings were SPY(9.84%), IWR(9.78%), and IWM(6.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMG National Trust Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AMG National Trust Bank bought 66,646 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 734,219. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/04/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $374.41 per share and a market cap of $363.25Bil. The stock has returned -18.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-book ratio of 3.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, AMG National Trust Bank bought 336,817 shares of NAS:VXUS for a total holding of 468,264. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.92.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $48.35 per share and a market cap of $44.22Bil. The stock has returned -26.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

AMG National Trust Bank reduced their investment in NYSE:BALL by 202,343 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.49.

On 11/04/2022, Ball Corp traded for a price of $49.49 per share and a market cap of $16.04Bil. The stock has returned -44.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ball Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-book ratio of 4.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, AMG National Trust Bank bought 32,764 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 176,963. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/04/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $376.01 per share and a market cap of $283.40Bil. The stock has returned -18.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

During the quarter, AMG National Trust Bank bought 101,420 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 176,620. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 11/04/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.67 per share and a market cap of $29.01Bil. The stock has returned -10.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

