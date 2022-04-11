EULAV Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 198 stocks valued at a total of $2.26Bil. The top holdings were CTAS(3.00%), DHR(2.70%), and CDNS(2.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EULAV Asset Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 339,894-share investment in NYSE:TJX. Previously, the stock had a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.81 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $71.495 per share and a market cap of $82.67Bil. The stock has returned 5.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-book ratio of 15.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.62 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

EULAV Asset Management reduced their investment in NYSE:TDY by 39,105 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $381.67.

On 11/04/2022, Teledyne Technologies Inc traded for a price of $397.43 per share and a market cap of $18.64Bil. The stock has returned -11.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teledyne Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.87 and a price-sales ratio of 3.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, EULAV Asset Management bought 88,300 shares of NYSE:MMC for a total holding of 131,100. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.45.

On 11/04/2022, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc traded for a price of $159.76 per share and a market cap of $78.88Bil. The stock has returned -0.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-book ratio of 8.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.38 and a price-sales ratio of 3.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

EULAV Asset Management reduced their investment in NYSE:ROP by 35,000 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $406.95.

On 11/04/2022, Roper Technologies Inc traded for a price of $396.925 per share and a market cap of $42.18Bil. The stock has returned -16.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roper Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-book ratio of 3.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.13 and a price-sales ratio of 7.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, EULAV Asset Management bought 57,000 shares of NYSE:MSI for a total holding of 91,100. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $236.

On 11/04/2022, Motorola Solutions Inc traded for a price of $249.565 per share and a market cap of $39.75Bil. The stock has returned -4.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Motorola Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.51 and a price-sales ratio of 4.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

