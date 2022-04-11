Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 258 stocks valued at a total of $1.28Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.87%), MSFT(5.30%), and FLOT(3.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 363,026 shares. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 11/04/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $37.19 per share and a market cap of $156.02Bil. The stock has returned -24.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC bought 116,174 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 136,355. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.33.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $106.21 per share and a market cap of $48.18Bil. The stock has returned -1.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 141,020 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.7033 per share and a market cap of $38.17Bil. The stock has returned -8.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC bought 17,295 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 33,740. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $344.02 per share and a market cap of $256.33Bil. The stock has returned -18.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

During the quarter, Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC bought 51,169 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 78,659. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 11/04/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $99.49 per share and a market cap of $180.94Bil. The stock has returned -41.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

