CIDEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 136 stocks valued at a total of $2.10Bil. The top holdings were RY(7.13%), TD(6.15%), and CNI(3.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CIDEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CIDEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:SNY by 475,403 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.56.

On 11/04/2022, Sanofi SA traded for a price of $43.271 per share and a market cap of $107.45Bil. The stock has returned -14.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sanofi SA has a price-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.43 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 38,627 shares in NYSE:TMO, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $559.63 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $485.075 per share and a market cap of $190.78Bil. The stock has returned -24.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.06 and a price-sales ratio of 4.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CIDEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:SONY by 179,301 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.12.

On 11/04/2022, Sony Group Corp traded for a price of $73.85 per share and a market cap of $91.56Bil. The stock has returned -39.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sony Group Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.32 and a price-sales ratio of 1.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CIDEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:SJR by 300,264 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.49.

On 11/04/2022, Shaw Communications Inc traded for a price of $26.3 per share and a market cap of $13.02Bil. The stock has returned -6.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shaw Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-book ratio of 2.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, CIDEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 191,383 shares of NYSE:BAM for a total holding of 1,731,256. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.04.

On 11/04/2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc traded for a price of $39.87 per share and a market cap of $66.02Bil. The stock has returned -33.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

