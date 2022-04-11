Gratus Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 199 stocks valued at a total of $945.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRO(5.67%), GSY(5.64%), and COST(2.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gratus Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Gratus Capital LLC bought 559,105 shares of ARCA:GSY for a total holding of 1,078,924. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.31.

On 11/04/2022, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF traded for a price of $49.23 per share and a market cap of $2.11Bil. The stock has returned -1.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 322,412 shares in BATS:JCPB, giving the stock a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.85 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.8096 per share and a market cap of $484.70Mil. The stock has returned -15.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 480,347-share investment in ARCA:SPIP. Previously, the stock had a 1.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.06 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF traded for a price of $25.37 per share and a market cap of $2.34Bil. The stock has returned -13.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Gratus Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 106,999 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/04/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $90.03 per share and a market cap of $932.64Bil. The stock has returned -47.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 83.87, a price-book ratio of 6.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 63,143-share investment in NAS:SBNY. Previously, the stock had a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $181.74 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Signature Bank traded for a price of $147.01 per share and a market cap of $9.30Bil. The stock has returned -53.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Signature Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55 and a price-sales ratio of 3.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

