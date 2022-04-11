Russell Investments Group, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1301 SECOND AVENUE SEATTLE, WA 98101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2893 stocks valued at a total of $45.47Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.58%), AAPL(2.81%), and AMZN(1.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Russell Investments Group, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 873,083 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/04/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $84.94 per share and a market cap of $1,102.52Bil. The stock has returned -42.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-book ratio of 4.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.27 and a price-sales ratio of 4.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Russell Investments Group, Ltd. bought 2,333,583 shares of NYSE:SLB for a total holding of 3,505,914. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.26.

On 11/04/2022, SLB traded for a price of $53.415 per share and a market cap of $73.45Bil. The stock has returned 58.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SLB has a price-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-book ratio of 4.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Russell Investments Group, Ltd. bought 615,700 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 6,735,995. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/04/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $90.03 per share and a market cap of $932.64Bil. The stock has returned -47.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 83.87, a price-book ratio of 6.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Russell Investments Group, Ltd. bought 656,923 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 5,487,263. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/04/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $84.795 per share and a market cap of $1,101.30Bil. The stock has returned -42.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-book ratio of 4.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.77 and a price-sales ratio of 4.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 372,303 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 11/04/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $171.04 per share and a market cap of $446.34Bil. The stock has returned 6.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-book ratio of 5.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.03 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.