Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

33 WEST 60TH STREET NEW YORK, NY 10023

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $86.00Mil. The top holdings were TMUS(5.74%), AMD(5.74%), and MCHP(5.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC bought 30,984 shares of NAS:TMUS for a total holding of 36,635. The trade had a 4.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.43.

On 11/04/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $146.91 per share and a market cap of $184.35Bil. The stock has returned 21.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 121.45, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 13,007 shares in NYSE:DHR, giving the stock a 3.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $276.14 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $240.37 per share and a market cap of $175.74Bil. The stock has returned -22.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-book ratio of 3.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.01 and a price-sales ratio of 5.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 41,900-share investment in NYSE:CNC. Previously, the stock had a 3.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.37 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Centene Corp traded for a price of $84.97 per share and a market cap of $48.18Bil. The stock has returned 15.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Centene Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 18,846 shares in NAS:SBUX, giving the stock a 1.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.95 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $91.5 per share and a market cap of $97.16Bil. The stock has returned -23.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 18,400-share investment in NYSE:APTV. Previously, the stock had a 1.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.93 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $96.88 per share and a market cap of $24.82Bil. The stock has returned -48.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 218.14, a price-book ratio of 3.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 43.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.