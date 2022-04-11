WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 139 stocks valued at a total of $282.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(23.30%), SCHD(4.89%), and VOT(4.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 62,233 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 207,777. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 11/04/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $73.12 per share and a market cap of $39.57Bil. The stock has returned -5.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.17.

WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 11,161 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/04/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.97 per share and a market cap of $2,253.62Bil. The stock has returned -5.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-book ratio of 44.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 5.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 3,331 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/04/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $374.55 per share and a market cap of $283.40Bil. The stock has returned -18.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADP by 5,044 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $235.93.

On 11/04/2022, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $238.2 per share and a market cap of $97.94Bil. The stock has returned 6.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-book ratio of 38.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.03 and a price-sales ratio of 6.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, WSFS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 11,712 shares of NYSE:NKE for a total holding of 18,622. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.65.

On 11/04/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $95.345 per share and a market cap of $141.44Bil. The stock has returned -46.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-book ratio of 8.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

