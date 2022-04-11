Howard Capital Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $340.00Mil. The top holdings were QQH(39.16%), LGH(36.40%), and AGG(10.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Howard Capital Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought 211,836 shares of ARCA:QQH for a total holding of 3,799,248. The trade had a 2.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.9.

On 11/04/2022, HCM Defender 100 Index ETF traded for a price of $34.5593 per share and a market cap of $236.73Mil. The stock has returned -37.53% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, HCM Defender 100 Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.30.

The guru established a new position worth 203,971 shares in ARCA:SJB, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.03 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, ProShares Short High Yield -1x Shares traded for a price of $19.46 per share and a market cap of $358.35Mil. The stock has returned 9.99% over the past year.

The guru sold out of their 117,017-share investment in ARCA:RISR. Previously, the stock had a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.04 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, FolioBeyond Rising Rates ETF traded for a price of $32.436 per share and a market cap of $86.71Mil. The stock has returned 27.99% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, FolioBeyond Rising Rates ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 190,463-share investment in ARCA:TIPX. Previously, the stock had a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.13 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF traded for a price of $18.27 per share and a market cap of $1.34Bil. The stock has returned -8.37% over the past year.

During the quarter, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought 104,530 shares of ARCA:LGH for a total holding of 3,730,517. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.64.

On 11/04/2022, HCM Defender 500 Index ETF traded for a price of $33.73 per share and a market cap of $242.06Mil. The stock has returned -24.94% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.46.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

