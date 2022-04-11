Pavion Blue Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $139.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(9.82%), BAC(4.35%), and PEP(4.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pavion Blue Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 734 shares in NYSE:MKL, giving the stock a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1220.12 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Markel Corp traded for a price of $1224.05 per share and a market cap of $16.42Bil. The stock has returned -6.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Markel Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Pavion Blue Capital, LLC bought 11,573 shares of NYSE:UL for a total holding of 25,925. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.44.

On 11/04/2022, Unilever PLC traded for a price of $45.345 per share and a market cap of $113.14Bil. The stock has returned -13.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unilever PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-book ratio of 5.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,000 shares in NYSE:PSA, giving the stock a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $325.28 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Public Storage traded for a price of $275.42 per share and a market cap of $48.49Bil. The stock has returned -14.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Public Storage has a price-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-book ratio of 8.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.54 and a price-sales ratio of 12.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 4,552-share investment in NYSE:VZ. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.54 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $37.19 per share and a market cap of $156.02Bil. The stock has returned -24.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 4,306-share investment in ARCA:VEU. Previously, the stock had a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.27 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $46.87 per share and a market cap of $30.34Bil. The stock has returned -23.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

