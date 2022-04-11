IEQ CAPITAL, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 837 stocks valued at a total of $3.64Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.57%), OEF(4.28%), and SPY(3.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IEQ CAPITAL, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, IEQ CAPITAL, LLC bought 486,977 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 1,021,563. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/04/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $89.76 per share and a market cap of $238.35Bil. The stock has returned -73.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, IEQ CAPITAL, LLC bought 1,120,155 shares of NAS:HCP for a total holding of 1,140,606. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.52.

On 11/04/2022, HashiCorp Inc traded for a price of $24.6844 per share and a market cap of $4.94Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HashiCorp Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.23 and a price-sales ratio of 12.26.

During the quarter, IEQ CAPITAL, LLC bought 241,428 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 1,468,272. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/04/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.97 per share and a market cap of $2,253.62Bil. The stock has returned -5.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-book ratio of 44.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 5.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 133,811 shares in STU:48D, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €230.99 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of €176.74 per share and a market cap of €44.03Bil. The stock has returned -53.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 132.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -99.50 and a price-sales ratio of 15.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 132,967-share investment in NAS:TEAM. Previously, the stock had a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $233.56 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of $128.365 per share and a market cap of $44.40Bil. The stock has returned -60.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 131.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -98.49 and a price-sales ratio of 16.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

