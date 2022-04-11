Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2135 112TH AVE NE STE 100 BELLEVUE, WA 98004

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 156 stocks valued at a total of $128.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.59%), MSFT(7.14%), and VBR(6.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 9,855 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 18,005. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.59 per share and a market cap of $20.82Bil. The stock has returned -11.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 2,914 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/04/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $138.97 per share and a market cap of $2,253.62Bil. The stock has returned -5.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-book ratio of 44.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 5.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 2,350 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 9,750. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $137.25 per share and a market cap of $101.91Bil. The stock has returned -2.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

During the quarter, Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 4,155 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 24,180. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.41.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.37 per share and a market cap of $16.79Bil. The stock has returned -5.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 4,517 shares of ARCA:TFI for a total holding of 46,167. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.83.

On 11/04/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $43.645 per share and a market cap of $3.34Bil. The stock has returned -13.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

