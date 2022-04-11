Advisor OS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 199 stocks valued at a total of $332.00Mil. The top holdings were MINT(7.88%), NOC(6.62%), and SCHZ(5.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Advisor OS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Advisor OS, LLC bought 39,732 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 63,739. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $145.415 per share and a market cap of $61.01Bil. The stock has returned -11.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.86.

Advisor OS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEU by 70,122 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.27.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $46.755 per share and a market cap of $30.34Bil. The stock has returned -23.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

During the quarter, Advisor OS, LLC bought 13,344 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 14,458. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $208.74 per share and a market cap of $66.55Bil. The stock has returned -33.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a price-book ratio of 6.88.

During the quarter, Advisor OS, LLC bought 47,542 shares of NAS:VONV for a total holding of 97,985. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.47.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund traded for a price of $64.86 per share and a market cap of $6.20Bil. The stock has returned -8.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a price-book ratio of 2.02.

During the quarter, Advisor OS, LLC bought 110,833 shares of ARCA:FLTR for a total holding of 132,895. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.69.

On 11/04/2022, VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $24.715 per share and a market cap of $1.12Bil. The stock has returned -1.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

