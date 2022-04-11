LifePro Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $174.00Mil. The top holdings were TECS(24.96%), VIXY(16.50%), and FAZ(8.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LifePro Asset Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 781,539 shares in ARCA:TECS, giving the stock a 24.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.43 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Direxion Daily Technology Bear -3X Shares traded for a price of $51.322 per share and a market cap of $190.09Mil. The stock has returned 43.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 1,679,567 shares in BATS:VIXY, giving the stock a 16.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.22 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF traded for a price of $13.9123 per share and a market cap of $307.79Mil. The stock has returned -15.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 466,233 shares in ARCA:FAZ, giving the stock a 8.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.44 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares traded for a price of $21.01 per share and a market cap of $194.55Mil. The stock has returned 12.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, LifePro Asset Management bought 92,672 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 101,168. The trade had a 3.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.94.

On 11/04/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $91.92 per share and a market cap of $42.96Bil. The stock has returned 64.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.13.

LifePro Asset Management reduced their investment in ARCA:XBI by 94,605 shares. The trade had a 3.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.31.

On 11/04/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $79.7 per share and a market cap of $7.28Bil. The stock has returned -39.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.34.

