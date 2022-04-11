Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $107.00Mil. The top holdings were VSEC(8.08%), FISV(6.17%), and DIS(4.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Legal Advantage Investments, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. bought 12,000 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 17,198. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/04/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $137.22 per share and a market cap of $2,253.62Bil. The stock has returned -5.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-book ratio of 44.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 5.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Legal Advantage Investments, Inc. bought 5,350 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 16,324. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/04/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $214.66 per share and a market cap of $1,597.12Bil. The stock has returned -35.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-book ratio of 9.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.37 and a price-sales ratio of 7.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 45,252-share investment in NAS:CVET. Previously, the stock had a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.82 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Covetrus Inc traded for a price of $20.99 per share and a market cap of $2.94Bil. The stock has returned 4.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Covetrus Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 13,500 shares in NAS:VGSH, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.41 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.37 per share and a market cap of $16.79Bil. The stock has returned -5.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 2,400 shares in NYSE:MA, giving the stock a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $331.5 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $314.32 per share and a market cap of $297.25Bil. The stock has returned -5.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-book ratio of 46.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.97 and a price-sales ratio of 13.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

