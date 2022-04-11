WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 "B" STREET STE. 2204 SAN DIEGO, CA 92101-4507

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 93 stocks valued at a total of $143.00Mil. The top holdings were EFSC(25.51%), ARWR(18.96%), and GOVT(4.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 6,396-share investment in NYSE:LOW. Previously, the stock had a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $194.76 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $183.48 per share and a market cap of $111.61Bil. The stock has returned -21.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 17,056-share investment in NAS:FAST. Previously, the stock had a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.42 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Fastenal Co traded for a price of $49.08 per share and a market cap of $27.62Bil. The stock has returned -13.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fastenal Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-book ratio of 8.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.65 and a price-sales ratio of 4.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp reduced their investment in NAS:QCOM by 6,279 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.39.

On 11/04/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $106.475 per share and a market cap of $116.66Bil. The stock has returned -22.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-book ratio of 7.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 13,119 shares in NYSE:CTVA, giving the stock a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.28 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Corteva Inc traded for a price of $66.51 per share and a market cap of $48.13Bil. The stock has returned 50.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corteva Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 15,539-share investment in NYSE:KR. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.51 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, The Kroger Co traded for a price of $47.385 per share and a market cap of $33.80Bil. The stock has returned 12.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kroger Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-book ratio of 3.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

