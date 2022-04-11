FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Six Battery Road #20-01 Singapore, U0 049909

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $394.00Mil. The top holdings were EDU(37.79%), GRAB(19.20%), and QCOM(9.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 6,205,353 shares in NYSE:EDU, giving the stock a 37.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.84 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc traded for a price of $28.555 per share and a market cap of $4.42Bil. The stock has returned 29.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 1,153,200-share investment in NAS:ON. Previously, the stock had a 22.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.4 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, ON Semiconductor Corp traded for a price of $61.3847 per share and a market cap of $25.60Bil. The stock has returned 2.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-book ratio of 4.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:TAL by 10,801,201 shares. The trade had a 20.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.96.

On 11/04/2022, TAL Education Group traded for a price of $5.49 per share and a market cap of $3.56Bil. The stock has returned 38.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TAL Education Group has a price-book ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 28,740,750 shares in NAS:GRAB, giving the stock a 19.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.03 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Grab Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2.785 per share and a market cap of $10.75Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grab Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.20 and a price-sales ratio of 18.99.

The guru sold out of their 1,199,602-share investment in NAS:BZ. Previously, the stock had a 12.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.57 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Kanzhun Ltd traded for a price of $13.56 per share and a market cap of $5.48Bil. The stock has returned -65.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kanzhun Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 62.23, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.93 and a price-sales ratio of 8.19.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.