CHILDRESS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 173 stocks valued at a total of $256.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(10.16%), FDVV(9.61%), and COP(6.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHILDRESS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 180,846 shares in ARCA:JEPI, giving the stock a 3.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.6 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $53.515 per share and a market cap of $14.34Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

During the quarter, CHILDRESS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 222,409 shares of ARCA:FDVV for a total holding of 746,509. The trade had a 2.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.85.

On 11/04/2022, Fidelity High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $35.9774 per share and a market cap of $1.24Bil. The stock has returned -6.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.28.

CHILDRESS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MAIN by 182,973 shares. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.19.

On 11/04/2022, Main Street Capital Corp traded for a price of $38.665 per share and a market cap of $2.81Bil. The stock has returned -8.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.80 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

CHILDRESS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VYM by 49,873 shares. The trade had a 2.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.33.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $106.01 per share and a market cap of $48.18Bil. The stock has returned -1.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

The guru established a new position worth 121,696 shares in BATS:COWZ, giving the stock a 1.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.7 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $46.57 per share and a market cap of $8.72Bil. The stock has returned -0.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.86.

