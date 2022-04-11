Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5605 N MACARTHUR BLVD SUITE 860 IRVING, TX 75038

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $136.00Mil. The top holdings were VB(23.07%), VTI(7.49%), and VGT(3.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors bought 77,493 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 184,027. The trade had a 9.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.16.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $182.52 per share and a market cap of $40.73Bil. The stock has returned -20.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a price-book ratio of 2.01.

During the quarter, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors bought 10,940 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 20,468. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.11.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $170.165 per share and a market cap of $23.62Bil. The stock has returned -20.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

During the quarter, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors bought 4,970 shares of ARCA:VGT for a total holding of 16,500. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $350.99.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $306.59 per share and a market cap of $37.25Bil. The stock has returned -29.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.20.

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 15,900 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.19 per share and a market cap of $37.22Bil. The stock has returned -7.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors bought 5,830 shares of ARCA:VCR for a total holding of 15,670. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $258.05.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF traded for a price of $233 per share and a market cap of $4.11Bil. The stock has returned -33.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a price-book ratio of 4.94.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.