AMH Equity Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $66.00Mil. The top holdings were TWIN(11.73%), LUNA(11.13%), and TA(9.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMH Equity Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,437,911-share investment in NAS:SREV. Previously, the stock had a 6.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.48 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, ServiceSource International Inc traded for a price of $1.5 per share and a market cap of $150.36Mil. The stock has returned 6.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceSource International Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 97,592 shares in NAS:DGII, giving the stock a 5.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.04 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Digi International Inc traded for a price of $36.81 per share and a market cap of $1.30Bil. The stock has returned 59.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digi International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 102.69, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.62 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, AMH Equity Ltd bought 60,922 shares of NAS:TA for a total holding of 115,560. The trade had a 4.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.79.

On 11/04/2022, TravelCenters Of America Inc traded for a price of $52.895 per share and a market cap of $773.60Mil. The stock has returned -4.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TravelCenters Of America Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-book ratio of 0.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 125,000 shares in NAS:OFIX, giving the stock a 3.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.49 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Orthofix Medical Inc traded for a price of $14.72 per share and a market cap of $296.31Mil. The stock has returned -60.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Orthofix Medical Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 120,000 shares in NAS:SSYS, giving the stock a 2.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.8 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Stratasys Ltd traded for a price of $13.81 per share and a market cap of $931.84Mil. The stock has returned -61.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stratasys Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

