Caerus Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

311 LAUREL VALLEY ROAD WEST LAKE HILLS, TX 78746

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $79.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(15.30%), GOOGL(8.27%), and GOOG(8.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Caerus Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 145,251-share investment in ARCA:DFAU. Previously, the stock had a 4.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.85 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $26.575 per share and a market cap of $2.49Bil. The stock has returned -18.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.00.

The guru established a new position worth 145,251 shares in ARCA:DFAC, giving the stock a 4.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.55 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $23.9 per share and a market cap of $14.93Bil. The stock has returned -17.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.67.

During the quarter, Caerus Investment Advisors, LLC bought 7,160 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 36,983. The trade had a 2.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $342.8276 per share and a market cap of $256.33Bil. The stock has returned -18.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

The guru established a new position worth 26,763 shares in ARCA:JPST, giving the stock a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.87 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.0202 per share and a market cap of $22.12Bil. The stock has returned 0.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Caerus Investment Advisors, LLC bought 6,415 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 36,155. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/04/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $137.22 per share and a market cap of $2,253.62Bil. The stock has returned -5.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-book ratio of 44.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 5.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.