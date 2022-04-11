EUDAIMONIA ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 148 stocks valued at a total of $145.00Mil. The top holdings were LAMR(6.27%), SCHO(4.51%), and BIL(4.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EUDAIMONIA ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, EUDAIMONIA ADVISORS LLC bought 12,597 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 70,168. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 11/04/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.455 per share and a market cap of $25.35Bil. The stock has returned 0.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, EUDAIMONIA ADVISORS LLC bought 13,789 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 23,503. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.6.

On 11/04/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $53.515 per share and a market cap of $14.34Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

The guru sold out of their 8,954-share investment in NAS:VGSH. Previously, the stock had a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.41 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.37 per share and a market cap of $16.79Bil. The stock has returned -5.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

EUDAIMONIA ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SRLN by 10,805 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.92.

On 11/04/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $41.01 per share and a market cap of $6.21Bil. The stock has returned -6.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, EUDAIMONIA ADVISORS LLC bought 2,572 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 5,853. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.05.

On 11/04/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $133.6 per share and a market cap of $312.87Bil. The stock has returned -6.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-book ratio of 7.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.06 and a price-sales ratio of 4.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

