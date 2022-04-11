WULFF, HANSEN & CO. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $80.00Mil. The top holdings were BX(7.63%), VGT(3.98%), and PG(3.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WULFF, HANSEN & CO.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WULFF, HANSEN & CO. bought 23,780 shares of ARCA:VIS for a total holding of 25,025. The trade had a 2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.4.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Industrials ETF traded for a price of $177.72 per share and a market cap of $3.48Bil. The stock has returned -11.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Industrials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a price-book ratio of 3.45.

The guru sold out of their 25,190-share investment in NAS:VCSH. Previously, the stock had a 2.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.92 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.7033 per share and a market cap of $38.17Bil. The stock has returned -8.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

WULFF, HANSEN & CO. reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 13,110 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 11/04/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $112.4765 per share and a market cap of $457.54Bil. The stock has returned 79.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 45.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

WULFF, HANSEN & CO. reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 10,440 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 11/04/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $30.615 per share and a market cap of $131.35Bil. The stock has returned -40.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, WULFF, HANSEN & CO. bought 1,745 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 15,670. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/04/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $137.22 per share and a market cap of $2,253.62Bil. The stock has returned -5.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-book ratio of 44.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 5.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

