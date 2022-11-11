ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / RedChip Companies will air a new interview with Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) ("Nemaura" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, November 5, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Nemaura's CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury discusses Nemaura's continuous glucose sensor, the sugarBEAT®, its potential impact on the 500 million people around the world affected by diabetes, Nemaura's technology optimization plan, and much more.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://nmrdinfo.com/interview_access

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercialising noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercialising sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a noninvasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and prediabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines noninvasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service that has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT® diabetes program that is currently undergoing pilot studies.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

