Smart Eye ( STO:SEYE, Financial) (OTC PINK:SMTEF) ( FRA:SE9, Financial) Martin Bjuve is appointed new CFO at Smart Eye

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Smart Eye AB today announced the appointment of Martin Bjuve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 14.

As CFO, Martin Bjuve will play a key role in the development of the company, leading Smart Eye's global finance organization and processes. He will be a member of the Executive Management Team and will be based in Smart Eye's headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

"I'm humbled and very excited to join the Smart Eye Group," said Martin Bjuve, Chief Financial Officer at Smart Eye. "The professionalism of the organization is impressive, while the innovative and creative spirit is very present. The Group is very well positioned for success in all business segments and I look forward to the journey together with the whole team."

"With his financial expertise and deep industrial knowledge, Martin Bjuve is an ideal appointment for Smart Eye as we continue to accelerate growth in our Automotive and Behavioral Research business areas," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "It is with great excitement that I welcome Martin Bjuve to Smart Eye. We're looking forward to his contributions to the financial organization and our executive management team."

For 19 years, Martin Bjuve has held leadership positions at Volvo Penta, transitioning between financial, sales, customer-facing and general management roles. Martin has an MBA from the University of Karlstad, Sweden.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-329 26 98

Email: [email protected]

Gabi Zijderveld, CMO Smart Eye AB

Email: [email protected]

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports, and predicts human behavior in complex environments. We are bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Our multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unprecedented human insight in automotive and behavioral research-supported also by Affectiva and iMotions, companies we acquired in 2021.



In automotive, we are leading the way towards safer and human-centric mobility through Driver Monitoring Systems and Interior Sensing solutions. Our technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles and available as a standalone aftermarket solution for existing vehicles, fleet, and small-volume OEMs.



Our industry-leading eye tracking systems and iMotions biosensor software enable advanced research and training in academic and commercial sectors. Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with their content, products, and services.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan. A publicly traded company since 2016, our customers include NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Geely, Harvard University, over 1,300 research organizations around the world, 70% of the world's largest advertisers and 28% of the Fortune Global 500 companies.Visit www.smarteye.aifor more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Erik Penser is Certified Adviser.

Image Attachments

Martin Bjuve Headshot

Attachments

Smart Eye appoints Martin Bjuve as new Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE: Smart Eye

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723949/Smart-Eye-Appoints-Martin-Bjuve-as-New-Chief-Financial-Officer



