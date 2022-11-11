ARMSTRONG, IA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Livestock producers of all sizes depend on Art's Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW), equipment to do the hard work that leads to a profit operation for generations to come. That's why our innovation isn't always focused on bigger is better. The brand new X350 and X550 X Series manure spreaders are just-right-sized for livestock operations looking to haul their own manure while taking advantage of the superior spread created with our unique vertical beater design.

"We used concepts from our larger models to make a smaller but effective manure spreader," said Art's Way Design Engineer, Bill Wegner. "I was SHOCKED by the performance these smaller machines gave us in testing."

Features of small manure spreaders

Operators know best what works for their operation. We listened to producers, collaborated with dealers and tested different features in the field to create the best value for our dealer network and farmers.

Top material sizing and spread: our vertical beaters are uniquely installed at an angle and below the floor. This picks up more material into the beaters to achieve sizing averaging less than 2 inches and creates and even spread pattern in the field. As a result, better nutrient absorption is achieved with smaller particles increasing yield opportunity. Fit through gates: The smaller unit is rated for 367 heaped cubic feet while the next size up is rated for 551 heaped cubic feet. The range from 25 to 30 in overall length and 8.5 to 11 feet in overall width to easily maneuver in and out of pens. Dependable protection: Peace of mind comes with the X Series with its limited lifetime apron chain warranty on the all new 88C open barrel pintle chain with tube style slats. This plan will repair or replace any defective link or section at no cost for the original purchaser.

For more information, please visit artsway.com, or contact an Art's Way representative at 712.208.8467 or [email protected].

Contact:

David King, CEO

712.208.8467 ext. 200

[email protected]

www.artsway.com

About Art's Way

Art's Way Manufacturing is a small, publicly traded company that specializes in equipment manufacturing. For over 50 years, it's been committed to designing and building high-quality machinery for all operations. It has approximately 200 employees across three branch locations: Art's Way Manufacturing in Armstrong, Iowa, Art's Way Scientific in Monona, Iowa, and American Carbide Tool in Canton, Ohio. Art's Way manure spreaders, forage boxes, high dump carts, bale processors, graders, land planes, sugar beet harvesters and grinder mixers are designed to optimize production, increase efficiency and meet the growing demands of customers.

