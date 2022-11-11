TULSA, Okla., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An important charitable giving milestone has been reached by BOK Financial and its BOKF Foundation.



Since its creation in 2000, the Foundation funded through a portion of the company’s profits each year and the company have combined to give $100 million in contributions to nonprofit organizations.

“At BOK Financial one of our core values is ‘actively advancing the communities we serve.’ Charitable giving and volunteering give us the opportunity to act on those values,” said Stacy Kymes, president and CEO of BOK Financial. “I am proud that since its creation, the foundation and the company have given $100 million in donations—but the impact of these dollars in the community is immeasurable.”

The foundation directs a portion of company profits to worthy community organizations, averaging $6 million to more than 600 nonprofits each year. Giving is focused on four key pillars: basic needs, education, economic development and local United Ways.

“Not only does the BOK Foundation’s giving create lasting impact in our communities, but it’s a source of tremendous pride for all employees,” said Leslie Paris, director of community and employee engagement for BOK Financial. “Working for an organization that values this level of community involvement and employee empowerment creates a culture of giving. Each of the nonprofits we support is full of inspiring people doing transformative service in their community. We’re continuously motivated by their missions and the stories they tell.”

Giving is done through a combination of BOKF Foundation giving and direct corporate donations, and has had a positive effect on communities throughout the company’s footprint. Some notable projects in recent years include: The Gathering Place and Tulsa Children’s Museum/Discovery Lab in Tulsa, Family Place in Dallas, Colorado Uplift in Denver, City Rescue Mission in Oklahoma City and Covenant House in Houston.

“I look forward to continuing this momentum for years to come,” said Kymes.

BOK Financial Corporation is a $44 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $95 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings ( BOKF, Financial). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc.; BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc.; and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial® in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.