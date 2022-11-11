Wolverine World Wide, Inc. ( NYSE:WWW, Financial) today announced the appointment of Nicholas T. (“Tom”) Long as Lead Independent Director of its Board of Directors, effective November 4, 2022. Long, a Wolverine Worldwide director since 2011 and current chair of the Compensation Committee, succeeds Dr. David T. Kollat, who will remain on the Board.

Long, 63, is a veteran of multiple consumer-focused brands and brings exceptional global experience from his over thirty-year career. From 2011 until his retirement in 2015, Long served as Chief Executive Officer of MillerCoors LLC, a joint venture between two publicly traded beverage companies. Previously, Long was Chief Executive Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of Miller Brewing Company. Before entering the beer industry, Long spent 17 years at The Coca-Cola Company as President of the Northwest Europe Division, President of the Great Britain and Ireland Division, and in several senior marketing positions.

“We are very pleased to announce Tom’s appointment as our next Lead Independent Director,” said Brendan Hoffman, Wolverine Worldwide’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “He brings an enormous depth and breadth of both boardroom leadership and management experience to the Lead Independent Director role for Wolverine Worldwide. Tom’s expertise in global brand-building, strategic marketing, and consumer-obsessed businesses will be critical in helping to set and deliver against the Company’s strategic objectives.”

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to express our gratitude and deep appreciation to David Kollat for his strong leadership and sound judgement as Lead Independent Director,” said Blake W. Krueger, Executive Chairman of Wolverine Worldwide. “David has served in this role since 2007, as the Company transitioned CEOs, secured multiple transformative acquisitions, and thrived through a variety of differing market conditions.”

Long holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Amcor Limited (NYSE:AMCR) and several private company boards.

