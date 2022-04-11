KOCH INDUSTRIES INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $1.03Bil. The top holdings were OWL(34.94%), CMTG(24.54%), and GFS(13.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KOCH INDUSTRIES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,791,986-share investment in NYSE:ASPN. Previously, the stock had a 4.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.4 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Aspen Aerogels Inc traded for a price of $12.22 per share and a market cap of $491.36Mil. The stock has returned -76.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aspen Aerogels Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

KOCH INDUSTRIES INC reduced their investment in NAS:NNDM by 290,211 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.98.

On 11/04/2022, Nano Dimension Ltd traded for a price of $2.685 per share and a market cap of $691.15Mil. The stock has returned -55.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nano Dimension Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.27 and a price-sales ratio of 23.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

KOCH INDUSTRIES INC reduced their investment in NAS:GFS by 2,938,427 shares. The trade had a 10.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.98.

On 11/04/2022, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc traded for a price of $52.555 per share and a market cap of $28.44Bil. The stock has returned -16.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.76.

The guru sold out of their 2,030,952-share investment in NYSE:AI. Previously, the stock had a 3.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.08 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, C3.ai Inc traded for a price of $11.79 per share and a market cap of $1.27Bil. The stock has returned -75.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, C3.ai Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.81 and a price-sales ratio of 4.87.

During the quarter, KOCH INDUSTRIES INC bought 4,206,669 shares of NAS:HLTH for a total holding of 13,178,383. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.05.

On 11/04/2022, Cue Health Inc traded for a price of $3.71 per share and a market cap of $546.68Mil. The stock has returned -62.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cue Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

