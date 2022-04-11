PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2646 stocks valued at a total of $58.99Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.95%), MSFT(4.30%), and AMZN(2.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC bought 9,696,485 shares of ARCA:LQD for a total holding of 13,281,978. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.57.

On 11/04/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.9 per share and a market cap of $34.94Bil. The stock has returned -22.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 4,999,040-share investment in NAS:VCIT. Previously, the stock had a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.71 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.75 per share and a market cap of $37.31Bil. The stock has returned -18.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC bought 1,040,828 shares of ARCA:VGT for a total holding of 1,219,807. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $350.99.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $304.735 per share and a market cap of $37.09Bil. The stock has returned -31.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a price-book ratio of 6.18.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 2,174,183 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.2.

On 11/04/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $118.72 per share and a market cap of $35.89Bil. The stock has returned -27.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a price-book ratio of 6.79.

During the quarter, PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC bought 1,759,924 shares of ARCA:VFH for a total holding of 2,016,068. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.84.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Financials ETF traded for a price of $82.58 per share and a market cap of $8.73Bil. The stock has returned -15.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Financials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

