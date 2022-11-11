Maranello (Italy), November 4, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:







Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



26/10/2022 EXM 2,550 196.6770 501,526.35 27/10/2022 EXM 2,540 197.9263 502,732.80 28/10/2022 EXM 2,500 196.9065 492,266.25 31/10/2022 EXM 2,540 197.7513 502,288.30 01/11/2022 EXM 2,504 200.7748 502,740.10 02/11/2022 EXM 2,549 197.2148 502,700.53 03/11/2022 EXM 4,071 194.7716 792,915.18



Total







- 19,254 197.2146 3,797,169.51

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till November 3, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 110,738,872.01 for No. 574,120 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 19,368,214.33 (Euro 19,686,561.33*) for No. 101,968 common shares purchased on the .

As of November 3, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,741,198 common shares equal to 4.57% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

Attachment