FOSTER & MOTLEY INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7755 MONTGOMERY RD. CINCINNATI, OH 45236

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 337 stocks valued at a total of $1.05Bil. The top holdings were FNDF(5.48%), RODM(4.16%), and SCHF(4.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FOSTER & MOTLEY INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

FOSTER & MOTLEY INC reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 540,192 shares. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 11/04/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.02 per share and a market cap of $22.13Bil. The stock has returned 0.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FOSTER & MOTLEY INC bought 229,540 shares of ARCA:INTF for a total holding of 428,572. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.39.

On 11/04/2022, iShares International Equity Factor ETF traded for a price of $22.57 per share and a market cap of $759.36Mil. The stock has returned -20.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, FOSTER & MOTLEY INC bought 174,667 shares of ARCA:FNDF for a total holding of 2,296,202. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.96.

On 11/04/2022, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $27.44 per share and a market cap of $7.69Bil. The stock has returned -15.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a price-book ratio of 0.98.

The guru established a new position worth 131,538 shares in NYSE:OHI, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.35 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc traded for a price of $31.66 per share and a market cap of $7.42Bil. The stock has returned 19.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 83.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.00 and a price-sales ratio of 7.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, FOSTER & MOTLEY INC bought 103,420 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 1,496,895. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 11/04/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $30.24 per share and a market cap of $26.17Bil. The stock has returned -22.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

