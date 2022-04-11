Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6900 Jpmorgan Chase Tower Houston, TX 77002-3007

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 138 stocks valued at a total of $752.00Mil. The top holdings were AAWW(1.91%), CRK(1.86%), and DY(1.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 542,735 shares in NYSE:ESTE, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.6 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Earthstone Energy Inc traded for a price of $16.11 per share and a market cap of $1.70Bil. The stock has returned 41.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Earthstone Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 334,576 shares in NAS:PRIM, giving the stock a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.88 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Primoris Services Corp traded for a price of $21.09 per share and a market cap of $1.12Bil. The stock has returned -22.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Primoris Services Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-book ratio of 1.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 999,819-share investment in NAS:MTRX. Previously, the stock had a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.12 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Matrix Service Co traded for a price of $4.61 per share and a market cap of $125.15Mil. The stock has returned -55.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Matrix Service Co has a price-book ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.91 and a price-sales ratio of 0.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 187,672 shares in NYSE:REZI, giving the stock a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.21 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Resideo Technologies Inc traded for a price of $15.79 per share and a market cap of $2.31Bil. The stock has returned -41.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Resideo Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-book ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 131,771 shares in NYSE:TMHC, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.97 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Taylor Morrison Home Corp traded for a price of $25.28 per share and a market cap of $2.73Bil. The stock has returned -18.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 2.87, a price-book ratio of 0.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.