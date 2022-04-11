EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 143 stocks valued at a total of $179.00Mil. The top holdings were CSL(12.43%), AAPL(4.78%), and MSFT(3.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 17,825 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.8 per share and a market cap of $38.23Bil. The stock has returned -8.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:MRK by 4,267 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.27.

On 11/04/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $98.21 per share and a market cap of $249.27Bil. The stock has returned 11.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-book ratio of 5.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.92 and a price-sales ratio of 4.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP bought 2,055 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 12,867. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/04/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $88.45 per share and a market cap of $908.76Bil. The stock has returned -48.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 81.72, a price-book ratio of 6.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, EXCALIBUR MANAGEMENT CORP bought 1,031 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 30,068. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/04/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $216.85 per share and a market cap of $1,618.06Bil. The stock has returned -34.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-book ratio of 9.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.43 and a price-sales ratio of 8.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 1,915-share investment in NYSE:SJM. Previously, the stock had a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.26 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, JM Smucker Co traded for a price of $148.22 per share and a market cap of $15.82Bil. The stock has returned 22.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JM Smucker Co has a price-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

