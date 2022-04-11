Blue Fin Capital, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 124 stocks valued at a total of $265.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(11.11%), MSFT(7.42%), and AMZN(5.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Blue Fin Capital, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Blue Fin Capital, Inc. bought 31,424 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 73,486. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 11/04/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.905 per share and a market cap of $21.29Bil. The stock has returned -8.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 4,558 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.2.

On 11/04/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $118.72 per share and a market cap of $35.89Bil. The stock has returned -27.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a price-book ratio of 6.79.

Blue Fin Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:HYG by 7,416 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.87.

On 11/04/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $72.4805 per share and a market cap of $14.39Bil. The stock has returned -13.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.65.

The guru sold out of their 5,054-share investment in ARCA:MUB. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.91 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.74 per share and a market cap of $29.00Bil. The stock has returned -10.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 3,564-share investment in ARCA:XLY. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.19 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $135.43 per share and a market cap of $13.69Bil. The stock has returned -34.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a price-book ratio of 5.78.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

