West Family Investments, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1603 ORRINGTON AVE, SUITE 810 EVANSTON, IL 60201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 220 stocks valued at a total of $238.00Mil. The top holdings were LGO(12.36%), PYPL(3.22%), and RRC(2.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were West Family Investments, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 377,510 shares in NYSE:GOLD, giving the stock a 2.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.78 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $14.035 per share and a market cap of $24.84Bil. The stock has returned -22.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

West Family Investments, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:ELV by 10,518 shares. The trade had a 2.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $478.49.

On 11/04/2022, Elevance Health Inc traded for a price of $522.77 per share and a market cap of $125.88Bil. The stock has returned 25.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevance Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-book ratio of 3.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, West Family Investments, Inc. bought 11,832 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 19,296. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/04/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $88.45 per share and a market cap of $908.76Bil. The stock has returned -48.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 81.72, a price-book ratio of 6.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

West Family Investments, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 12,705 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/04/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $85.045 per share and a market cap of $1,101.69Bil. The stock has returned -42.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-book ratio of 4.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.59 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 4,766 shares in NYSE:BRK.B, giving the stock a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $284.56 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $283.36 per share and a market cap of $626.35Bil. The stock has returned -1.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.59, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

