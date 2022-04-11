OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

440 LINCOLN STREET WORCESTER, MA 01653

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $429.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(26.45%), NEE(2.05%), and ABBV(1.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 24,080 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 36,520. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.5.

On 11/04/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $43.59 per share and a market cap of $19.14Bil. The stock has returned -21.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a price-book ratio of 3.12.

OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 5,545 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 11/04/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $186.26 per share and a market cap of $249.51Bil. The stock has returned -21.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.11.

OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:NEE by 8,000 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.84.

On 11/04/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $77.99 per share and a market cap of $152.92Bil. The stock has returned -6.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-book ratio of 3.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.78 and a price-sales ratio of 7.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:OGE by 13,800 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.35.

On 11/04/2022, OGE Energy Corp traded for a price of $37.19 per share and a market cap of $7.46Bil. The stock has returned 13.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, OGE Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, OPUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 1,440 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 41,465. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 11/04/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $82.46 per share and a market cap of $37.58Bil. The stock has returned -21.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.08.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

