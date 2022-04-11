BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10 MARINA BOULEVARD #22-01 TOWER 2 SINGAPORE

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $253.00Mil. The top holdings were AMZN(8.57%), GOOG(7.94%), and PEP(7.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD bought 41,192 shares of NYSE:TSM for a total holding of 59,499. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.65.

On 11/04/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $61.67 per share and a market cap of $319.72Bil. The stock has returned -46.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-book ratio of 4.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.41 and a price-sales ratio of 5.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 30,740 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/04/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $88.45 per share and a market cap of $908.76Bil. The stock has returned -48.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 81.72, a price-book ratio of 6.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 27,620 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/04/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $85.09 per share and a market cap of $1,100.77Bil. The stock has returned -42.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-book ratio of 4.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.58 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:ZTS by 16,000 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.13.

On 11/04/2022, Zoetis Inc traded for a price of $131.915 per share and a market cap of $61.65Bil. The stock has returned -38.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoetis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-book ratio of 13.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.11 and a price-sales ratio of 7.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:CL by 29,978 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.41.

On 11/04/2022, Colgate-Palmolive Co traded for a price of $72.545 per share and a market cap of $60.81Bil. The stock has returned -3.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive Co has a price-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-book ratio of 97.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.99 and a price-sales ratio of 3.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

