Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 62 stocks valued at a total of $365.00Mil. The top holdings were EEM(6.41%), MSFT(5.85%), and MSI(5.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 670,061 shares in ARCA:EEM, giving the stock a 6.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.02 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $35.905 per share and a market cap of $20.75Bil. The stock has returned -27.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc bought 89,360 shares of NYSE:PM for a total holding of 113,807. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.37.

On 11/04/2022, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $89.27 per share and a market cap of $138.43Bil. The stock has returned 0.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc bought 50,051 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 101,851. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/04/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $85.045 per share and a market cap of $1,101.69Bil. The stock has returned -42.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-book ratio of 4.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.59 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc bought 35,264 shares of NAS:CHRW for a total holding of 87,565. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.45.

On 11/04/2022, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc traded for a price of $89.04 per share and a market cap of $11.07Bil. The stock has returned -4.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-book ratio of 5.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc bought 39,448 shares of NYSE:MDT for a total holding of 137,636. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.87.

On 11/04/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $83.46 per share and a market cap of $110.83Bil. The stock has returned -28.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.90 and a price-sales ratio of 3.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

