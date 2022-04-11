POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Polen Capital Management is an investment management firm based out of Boca Raton, Florida. The company was established in 1989 by David M. Polen, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 68. The management of the portfolio has now been pushed onto Daniel A. Davidowitz, who had co-managed with David Polen since 2007, and the company itself is currently headed by Stanley C. Moss. Polen Capital Management has grown from its inception to 31 employees with 7 of them being investment professionals. The company believes that “consistent earnings growth is the primary driver of intrinsic value and long-term stock appreciation,” focusing on delivering sustainable earnings growth. Polen Capital Management utilizes a bottom up methodology with a fundamental analysis to make its investment decisions, allocating its assets in the growth stocks of large cap companies on a global scale. The company invests in various public equity markets around the world, benchmarking its performance against the Russell 1000 and S&P 500 Indexes. Polen Capital Management invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up almost half of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, health care, and industrials sectors, in order of decreasing allocations. The company has a turnover rate of 12.5% and holds a concentrated portfolio with its top 10 holdings alone making up approximately 60% of its total asset allocations. Polen Capital Management currently holds approximately $5.5 billion in total assets under management spread across over 2,900 accounts, all of which are discretionary. The company mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up almost half its client base, and also provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, corporations, and state or municipal government entities, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing clientele. Polen Capital Management currently offers its Focus Growth and Global Growth strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $35.70Bil. The top holdings were AMZN(11.79%), GOOG(7.67%), and MSFT(6.26%).

POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ISRG by 3,434,501 shares. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $214.77.

On 11/04/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $235.34 per share and a market cap of $83.01Bil. The stock has returned -35.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 61.98, a price-book ratio of 7.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.94 and a price-sales ratio of 14.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 2,569,072 shares of NAS:NFLX for a total holding of 7,332,431. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $222.12.

On 11/04/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $257.36 per share and a market cap of $114.82Bil. The stock has returned -61.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-book ratio of 5.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 1,490,828 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $331.5.

On 11/04/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $315.18 per share and a market cap of $303.53Bil. The stock has returned -5.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-book ratio of 47.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.79 and a price-sales ratio of 14.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 2,313,368 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 11/04/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $196.63 per share and a market cap of $413.92Bil. The stock has returned -5.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-book ratio of 11.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.04 and a price-sales ratio of 14.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 1,731,169 shares of NAS:ILMN for a total holding of 4,521,397. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.38.

On 11/04/2022, Illumina Inc traded for a price of $215.63 per share and a market cap of $33.80Bil. The stock has returned -49.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illumina Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 88.41 and a price-sales ratio of 7.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

