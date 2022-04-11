1ST SOURCE BANK recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 1602 SOUTH BEND, IN 46634

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 236 stocks valued at a total of $1.37Bil. The top holdings were SRCE(25.51%), IWF(9.03%), and SDY(7.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 1ST SOURCE BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, 1ST SOURCE BANK bought 105,228 shares of NAS:SRCE for a total holding of 7,572,464. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.51.

On 11/04/2022, 1st Source Corp traded for a price of $56.92 per share and a market cap of $1.41Bil. The stock has returned 18.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 1st Source Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60 and a price-sales ratio of 4.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, 1ST SOURCE BANK bought 62,025 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 95,324. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.14.

On 11/04/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $48.99 per share and a market cap of $11.97Bil. The stock has returned -30.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a price-book ratio of 6.04.

During the quarter, 1ST SOURCE BANK bought 20,773 shares of ARCA:SDY for a total holding of 964,114. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.86.

On 11/04/2022, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $120.62 per share and a market cap of $22.09Bil. The stock has returned -0.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a price-book ratio of 2.33.

During the quarter, 1ST SOURCE BANK bought 21,767 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 145,676. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 11/04/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $94.62 per share and a market cap of $64.25Bil. The stock has returned -18.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

1ST SOURCE BANK reduced their investment in ARCA:IWF by 7,651 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.63.

On 11/04/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $208.39 per share and a market cap of $55.51Bil. The stock has returned -30.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a price-book ratio of 8.31.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.