Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 136 stocks valued at a total of $588.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(16.70%), FLO(16.17%), and GOOG(10.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:FLO by 144,778 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.03.

On 11/04/2022, Flowers Foods Inc traded for a price of $28.35 per share and a market cap of $6.01Bil. The stock has returned 15.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Flowers Foods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-book ratio of 4.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 18.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.56 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought 19,655 shares of NYSE:WAB for a total holding of 27,628. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.33.

On 11/04/2022, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp traded for a price of $94.6 per share and a market cap of $17.07Bil. The stock has returned 2.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:DWLD by 67,490 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.33.

On 11/04/2022, Davis Select Worldwide ETF traded for a price of $22.39 per share and a market cap of $210.42Mil. The stock has returned -27.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a price-book ratio of 1.32.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:XOP by 13,000 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.05.

On 11/04/2022, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF traded for a price of $154.2 per share and a market cap of $5.23Bil. The stock has returned 47.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a price-book ratio of 1.92.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:SSNC by 26,863 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.58.

On 11/04/2022, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $48.21 per share and a market cap of $12.31Bil. The stock has returned -36.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

