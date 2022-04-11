Torray LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 100 stocks valued at a total of $502.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOGL(4.43%), BRK.B(3.41%), and TROW(3.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Torray LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Torray LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FISV by 143,557 shares. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.91.

On 11/04/2022, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $93.31 per share and a market cap of $59.13Bil. The stock has returned -8.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.83 and a price-sales ratio of 3.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 59,334-share investment in NYSE:RNR. Previously, the stock had a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $138.75 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $178.41 per share and a market cap of $7.77Bil. The stock has returned 21.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Torray LLC bought 67,262 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 90,965. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.39.

On 11/04/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $105.17 per share and a market cap of $117.94Bil. The stock has returned -30.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-book ratio of 7.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 84,846-share investment in NAS:AMAT. Previously, the stock had a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.43 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $89.57 per share and a market cap of $77.12Bil. The stock has returned -39.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-book ratio of 6.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Torray LLC bought 53,022 shares of NAS:TROW for a total holding of 163,189. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.29.

On 11/04/2022, T. Rowe Price Group Inc traded for a price of $101.28 per share and a market cap of $22.63Bil. The stock has returned -51.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.32 and a price-sales ratio of 3.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

