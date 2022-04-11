Cypress Capital Group recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 275 stocks valued at a total of $600.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.34%), LLY(3.95%), and MSFT(3.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cypress Capital Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cypress Capital Group reduced their investment in NAS:FMB by 59,692 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.5.

On 11/04/2022, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF traded for a price of $48.5401 per share and a market cap of $1.76Bil. The stock has returned -12.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cypress Capital Group bought 31,165 shares of NYSE:PSX for a total holding of 45,271. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.23.

On 11/04/2022, Phillips 66 traded for a price of $103.94 per share and a market cap of $48.98Bil. The stock has returned 39.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Phillips 66 has a price-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Cypress Capital Group reduced their investment in NAS:LMBS by 45,498 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.

On 11/04/2022, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET traded for a price of $46.7627 per share and a market cap of $4.84Bil. The stock has returned -5.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET has a price-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

Cypress Capital Group reduced their investment in ARCA:LQD by 16,557 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.57.

On 11/04/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.86 per share and a market cap of $34.94Bil. The stock has returned -22.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Cypress Capital Group reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 9,513 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 11/04/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $138.49 per share and a market cap of $344.09Bil. The stock has returned -53.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-book ratio of 14.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.53 and a price-sales ratio of 11.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

