Ardevora Asset Management LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 140 stocks valued at a total of $5.56Bil. The top holdings were MMC(1.38%), SYK(1.36%), and RMD(1.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 226,200 shares in NAS:NFLX, giving the stock a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $222.12 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $257.36 per share and a market cap of $114.82Bil. The stock has returned -61.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-book ratio of 5.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.08 and a price-sales ratio of 3.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 354,610-share investment in NYSE:ECL. Previously, the stock had a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.23 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $132.315 per share and a market cap of $37.77Bil. The stock has returned -41.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-book ratio of 5.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 901,929-share investment in NAS:MCHP. Previously, the stock had a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.68 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Microchip Technology Inc traded for a price of $63.13 per share and a market cap of $34.74Bil. The stock has returned -22.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microchip Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-book ratio of 5.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 4,647,771-share investment in NYSE:F. Previously, the stock had a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.99 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Ford Motor Co traded for a price of $13.3063 per share and a market cap of $53.70Bil. The stock has returned -28.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 413,431-share investment in NAS:TTWO. Previously, the stock had a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.2 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc traded for a price of $108.66 per share and a market cap of $18.09Bil. The stock has returned -43.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.39, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.99 and a price-sales ratio of 3.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

