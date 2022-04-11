First Pacific Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) is a Los Angeles-based investment management firm with an emphasis on value investing. It manages the FPA Capital Fund (Trades, Portfolio), the FPA Crescent Fund, the FPA New Income Fund, the FPA Paramount Fund, the FPA Perennial Fund and Source Capital, Inc. J. Richard Atwood serves as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 185 stocks valued at a total of $6.21Bil. The top holdings were GOOGL(5.77%), ADI(5.46%), and CMCSA(5.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,649,657-share investment in NAS:OTEX. Previously, the stock had a 2.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.31 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Open Text Corp traded for a price of $26.8 per share and a market cap of $7.21Bil. The stock has returned -45.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Open Text Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) bought 925,805 shares of NYSE:IFF for a total holding of 2,497,364. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.56.

On 11/04/2022, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc traded for a price of $94.78 per share and a market cap of $24.16Bil. The stock has returned -30.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) bought 503,035 shares of NYSE:KMX for a total holding of 1,944,929. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.38.

On 11/04/2022, CarMax Inc traded for a price of $62.5208 per share and a market cap of $9.86Bil. The stock has returned -58.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarMax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.59 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 173,228 shares in NAS:ICLR, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $217.64 during the quarter.

On 11/04/2022, Icon PLC traded for a price of $200.53 per share and a market cap of $16.34Bil. The stock has returned -28.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Icon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:HWM by 1,095,981 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.09.

On 11/04/2022, Howmet Aerospace Inc traded for a price of $35.9 per share and a market cap of $14.88Bil. The stock has returned 16.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Howmet Aerospace Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-book ratio of 4.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.