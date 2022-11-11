EVENT PHOTO/VIDEO RECAP GALLERY

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / As November 11 approaches and we prepare to take time to recognize our veterans on Veterans Day, USA Truck and America's Trucker have made a significant donation to Folds of Honor to help the children of fallen or disabled service members and first responders. The contribution was made possible thanks to the success of the Inaugural America's Trucker Charity Golf Tournament.

The AT Charity Golf Tournament was held June 1-2, 2022, at the beautiful Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Va.

Thanks to the event's generous contributors, sponsors, and 64 participants (16 foursomes), USA Truck, a DB Schenker company, and America's Trucker were able to donate $35,000 to the benefitting charity of the event, Folds of Honor.

"We are proud and honored to support Folds of Honor," said USA Truck Chief Commercial Officer Tim Guin. "This organization is creating educational opportunities for the children of our great American heroes who have made tremendous sacrifices to protect our freedom."

The goal is to expand the annual tournament and expand the number of children it helps.

Folds of Honor provides scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 44,000 educational scholarships, including 6,500 scholarships in 2021-22. Ninety-One percent of Folds of Honor donated funds go directly to scholarships.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, a DB Schenker company, provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

About America's Trucker

Founded in 2021, America's Trucker has a simple mission: create and offer clothing and accessories that will help improve the perception of professional truck drivers and the trucking industry, while also giving back to deserving charitable organizations.

About Folds of Honor

HONORS THEIR SACRIFICE. EDUCATE THEIR LEGACY. Folds of Honor began with Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney's flight home from his second tour of duty in Iraq. An F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National Guard, he became painfully aware of the realities families face when a loved one in uniform is fallen or disabled. As his flight landed, the pilot announced they carried the remains of Corporal Brock Bucklin on board. Lt. Colonel Rooney watched as Corporal Bucklin's twin brother walked somberly alongside the flag-covered casket to meet his family on the tarmac. Among them was the deceased Corporal's young son, Jacob. Since that night, Lt. Col Rooney has committed his life - through the Folds of Honor - to provide scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. Jacob Bucklin became the first Folds of Honor scholarship recipient in 2007.

For more information, visit https://foldsofhonor.org.

