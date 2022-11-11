Midland, Texas, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (:NGS), today announced the Company’s schedule for releasing its third quarter 2022 results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

In a press release to be issued before market open on Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

The Company will host its earnings conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10:00AM EDT (9:00AM CDT). To participate in the call, participants should access the webcast on www.ngsgi.com under the Investor Relations section. To connect telephonically, call (800) 715-9871 using conference ID 2421165 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.

NGS is a leading provider of gas compression technology and services to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compression technology for oil and natural gas upstream providers and midstream facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas with fabrication facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas. The Company maintains service facilities located in major energy producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com